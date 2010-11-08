Comedy Central Names New SVP, Programming, Promotion and Multiplatform Strategy
Comedy Central has promoted Val Boreland to svp, programming, promotion and multiplatform strategy, according to a Monday announcement from David Bernath, evp, program strategy and multiplatform programming.
Boreland, who previously served as the network's vp, program and promotion scheduling, will report directly to Bernath and is based in Comedy Central's New York City offices.
