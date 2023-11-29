Comcast’s Xfinity Tops State-by-State Ranking of Fastest Broadband Providers
But Google Fiber is fastest in relatively few states where it provides service
Comcast’s Xfinity Internet provides the highest internet speeds in the most states — 20 — according to research by web-services company Hostinger, while Google Fiber is the speediest service in the relatively few states where it is available.
That ranking is based on data from speedtest.net, a Ziff Davis-owned company that compares internet provider speeds.
Cox Communications ranked second with the highest speeds in seven states, with Google Fiber third with top speeds in five states. AT&T was fourth with the top median speed in four states.
Google Fiber has the fastest median average speed by far at 337 Megabits per second, compared to Cox’s median average of 288 Mbps; Xfinity’s 275 Mbps; and AT&T's 243 Mbps.
Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite broadband service sported an underwhelming median speed average of 75 Mbps, below the FCC's proposed new 100 Mbps definition for baseline high-speed internet.
“[N]o provider monopolizes the speediest connections,” Eiviltas Paraščiakas, head of communications for Hostinger, said. “It is clear that while some areas are spoiled for choice, there are places in the country whose only option is slow Wi-Fi.”
Multichannel Newsletter
The smarter way to stay on top of the multichannel video marketplace. Sign up below.
Contributing editor John Eggerton has been an editor and/or writer on media regulation, legislation and policy for over four decades, including covering the FCC, FTC, Congress, the major media trade associations, and the federal courts. In addition to Multichannel News and Broadcasting + Cable, his work has appeared in Radio World, TV Technology, TV Fax, This Week in Consumer Electronics, Variety and the Encyclopedia Britannica.
Most Popular
By Jack Reid
By Jack Reid