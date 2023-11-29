Comcast’s Xfinity Tops State-by-State Ranking of Fastest Broadband Providers

Comcast’s Xfinity Internet provides the highest internet speeds in the most states — 20 — according to research by web-services company Hostinger, while Google Fiber is the speediest service in the relatively few states where it is available.

That ranking is based on data from speedtest.net, a Ziff Davis-owned company that compares internet provider speeds.

Cox Communications ranked second with the highest speeds in seven states, with Google Fiber third with top speeds in five states. AT&T was fourth with the top median speed in four states.

Top broadband providers by state (Image credit: Speedtest.net)

Google Fiber has the fastest median average speed by far at 337 Megabits per second, compared to Cox’s median average of 288 Mbps; Xfinity’s 275 Mbps; and AT&T's 243 Mbps.

Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite broadband service sported an underwhelming median speed average of 75 Mbps, below the FCC's proposed new 100 Mbps definition for baseline high-speed internet.

“[N]o provider monopolizes the speediest connections,” Eiviltas Paraščiakas, head of communications for Hostinger, said. “It is clear that while some areas are spoiled for choice, there are places in the country whose only option is slow Wi-Fi.”