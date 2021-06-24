Comcast's Reported Roku and ViacomCBS Merger Plans Doused in Cold Water By Analysts
They cite regulatory concerns for starters
Media analysts threw ice-cold water on a Wall Street Journal report Wednesday suggesting that Comcast may buy ViacomCBS and/or Roku.
"From a regulatory standpoint, ViacomCBS is a non-starter with network/station overlaps, even before considering whether network/content production market share would be an issue," Credit Suisse's Douglas Mitchelson wrote in a note to investors Thursday morning.
As for Roku, the analyst believes the Silicon Valley streaming company's $56 billion-plus market cap makes acquisition of it cost-prohibitive.
"Acquiring Roku would be highly dilutive and likely lever Comcast's balance sheet (something that management has been clear it will not do near-to-mid term), in pursuit of a new out-of-market connected TV strategy with unclear longer-term barriers to entry and customer acquisition costs, and which management has already been building internally," Mitchelson said.
Meanwhile, Bank of America analyst Jessica Reif Ehrlich said Comcast's so-called PlatCo initiative, in which it's working with Walmart and Hisense to make smart TVs powered by a Comcast OS, is in competition with Roku.
"We believe a Roku acquisition would be duplicative with [Comcast's] own Flex hardware and would add nothing from a content/IP perspective," Ehrlich said in a morning investor report.
Comcast is reportedly in the process of evaluating bold M&A moves as it tries to bolster the position of Peacock in the ultra-competitive video streaming race.
