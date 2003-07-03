Comcast taps Parker
Comcast Corp. has named Michael Parker vice president, government and regulatory
affairs, for the Detroit region.
He will oversee franchise renewals, in addition to tracking relevant state and
federal regulations.
Parker had been Detroit-area director of operations.
Comcast serves approximately 1.4 million subscribers in Michigan.
