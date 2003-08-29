Comcast taps Faught, Silva
Robert K. Faught, CEO of Atlanta-based Universal Wireless, has joined Comcast Corp. in Philadelphia as senior vice president of retail and commercial online sales.
Steve Silva, chief technology officer of Charter Communications Inc. in St. Louis, joins Comcast in the newly created position of executive VP, business development. He joins the company Tuesday.
