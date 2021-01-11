Comcast Suspends Contributions to Republican Election Objectors

Comcast is among the companies that have re-thought their political contributions to some Republican legislators.

Comcast issued the following statement Monday afternoon (Jan. 11), a day that saw numerous companies and associations weighing in on their PAC funds after a number of Republicans voted to object to the electoral vote count for President-elect Joe Biden, even after the violent storming of the Capitol by Trump supporters arguably egged on by the President's speech earlier in the day Jan. 6.

“The peaceful transition of power is a foundation of America’s democracy," the company said. "This year, that transition will take place among some of the most challenging conditions in modern history and against the backdrop of the appalling violence we witnessed at the U.S. Capitol last week," it said.

There were reports that some of the insurrectionists meant to do legislators harn, and there could be more violence in the run-up to the Jan. 20 inauguration.

"At this crucial time, our focus needs to be on working together for the good of the entire nation," said Comcast. "Consistent with this view, we will suspend all of our political contributions to those elected officials who voted against certification of the electoral college votes, which will give us the opportunity to review our political giving policies and practices.”