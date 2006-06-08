Comcast Spotlight Taps Broadcast Vet
Michael Miller, VP, sales, at NBC's WRC Washington, has joined Comcast Spotlight there as VP and general manager.
Spotlight is Comcast's ad sales division. Miller will oversee 115 employees in the Washington market.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.