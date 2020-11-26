Comcast Sets Up Big New Year’s Price Hikes

Comcast is getting ready for significant prices increases across its internet and TV/video product lines on Jan. 1.

In a memo circulating on Reddit, first reported on by Ars Technica, and since confirmed by the top U.S. cable operator, subscribers to Xfinity-branded services national-wide will see their monthly bill go up.

Notably, the customer note circulating on Reddit is for Chicago area customers. Here’s what they’re also getting when they wake up on the first day of 2021:

High-speed internet services will see $3-a-month price spikes across tiers. And TV bundles are too—Choice TV, for example, is going up from $25 a month to $30.

But perhaps the most insidious hikes are coming in the areas of hidden fees, which vary from region to region. The “broadcast TV” fee, which isn’t included in the list price of Xfinity services, even those in promotional pricing windows, is going up significantly, as much as $4.50 a month in some areas. That’s what’s happening in Chicago, where the fee that’s ostensibly meant to offset broadcast retransmission pricing increases from stations is rising from $11.70 to $16.20.

Happier news: the fee for Chicago subscribers to cable up a secondary TV is going down from $9.95 a month to $7.50.

The Chicago Comcast pricing list doesn’t mention increases to regional sports network fees, but they seem to be part of the mix in other regions.

In a statement to Ars, Comcast explained its rationale this way: “Rising programming costs—most notably for broadcast TV and sports—continue to be the biggest factors driving price increases for all content distributors and their customers, not just Comcast. We're continuing to work hard to manage these costs for our customers while investing in our network to provide the best, most reliable broadband service in the country and the flexibility to choose our industry-leading video platform with X1 or the highest quality streaming product with Flex, the only free streaming TV device with voice remote that's included with broadband service.”