Comcast Set to Up Prices on Xfinity Cable Services ... Again

As has become an annual end-of-year custom in the telecom industry, Comcast has confirmed across-the-board price increases on its Xfinity-branded broadband, TV and phone services.

Rate increases vary, as always, by region. But Bloomberg is reporting a broad 3% spike for both internet and video products.

Speaking to Reuters, Comcast blamed the latest price bump on the $20 billion "10G" investment its made in its broadband network over the past five years, as well as "rising programming costs" for TV services.

"Due to rising costs from our entertainment partners, as well as the investments we make to bring you the most reliable experience, your Xfinity bill could be increasing. To learn more, check out our frequently asked questions," Comcast said in an FAQ to explain the price bumps, which it said will take effect in January.

Included in the increases will be enhanced "broadcast TV" and "regional sports networks" sub fees -- upped at a time when both ecosystems are eroding and providing pay TV subscribers with less quality programming.

Comcast lost 32,000 high-speed internet users through the first nine months of this year, and it's expected to be losing more in the ongoing fourth quarter.

But Comcast shares are up over 13% year-to-date, and that has a lot to do with the fact that average revenue per user keeps rising, as the MoffettNathanson graphic below reveals.