Comcast Promotes Two Government-Affairs Executives

Comcast has promoted government-affairs executives Tim Gage and Terri Weldon.

Gage was elevated to vice president of government and regulatory affairs for the cable operator’s Southern division, from VP of state government affairs for that unit.

And Weldon was named director of government affairs for Comcast of Nashville. She had been director of government affairs and public relations at Comcast of West Florida.