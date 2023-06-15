Comcast Poaches Top CableLabs Engineer Belal Hamzeh

As the saying goes, Comcast enjoyed the meal so much it hired the chef.

The cable giant has hired top CableLabs CTO Belal Hamzeh, who led the development of the DOCSIS 4.0 cable network tech standard that Comcast is actively deploying right now, to serve as VP of access technology and system engineering.

Hamzeh communicated the change on his LinkedIn profile, and Light Reading was first to report on the transition and confirm it with Comcast.

CableLabs, meanwhile, provided this statement to Next TV: "Dr. Belal Hamzeh joined CableLabs 10 years ago and he has contributed greatly to the development of new technology innovations critical to the cable broadband industry. Belal has an excellent opportunity to bring his expertise to one of our member companies and we are very pleased that he will continue to collaborate with CableLabs in his new role."

CableLabs said that Mark Bridges assumed the role of CTO, effective June 1.

Bridges is a 13-year veteran of the cable industry technology consortium who last served as VP of the future infrastructure group under Hamzeh.