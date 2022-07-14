Comcast Pairs Rotten Tomatoes and Movieclips for Expanded YouTube Channel

Comcast is combining the brand power of its recommendation platform, Rotten Tomatoes, with the heft of its clip and trailer curation channel, Movieclips, to form the Rotten Tomatoes YouTube Network.

The collection of more than 100,000 movie and TV show trailers, as well as assorted entertainment-related clips, launches with a base of 90 million subscribers out of the gate.

In addition to providing movie and TV scenes and trailers, the new channel will feature original shows with top Tomatometer-rated movie and TV lists, celebrity interviews, entertainment news, coverage of industry events and festivals, and Rotten Tomatoes’ fan debates and discussions.

“Combining the global brand recognition and trust of Rotten Tomatoes with Movieclips’ legendary library of clips and trailers, we can be an even more comprehensive resource for fans for content recommendation and engagement across the growing world of movies, TV and streaming," said Mark Young, senior VP and general manager Rotten Tomatoes.

Both Rotten Tomatoes and Movieclips operate out of Comcast's Fandango division.

Movieclips has been building content heft and subscriber mass for 11 years. It was purchased by Comcast.

Rotten Tomatoes, meanwhile, resided at Warner Bros., along with Flixster, when both were picked up by Comcast in 2016 for an also undisclosed price.