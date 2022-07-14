Comcast Pairs Rotten Tomatoes and Movieclips for Expanded YouTube Channel
By Daniel Frankel published
The Rotten Tomatoes YouTube Network will build on Movieclips' 11-year-old foundation, forming a YouTube channel with more than 100,000 movie/TV clips and trailers, along with 90 million subscribers
Comcast is combining the brand power of its recommendation platform, Rotten Tomatoes, with the heft of its clip and trailer curation channel, Movieclips, to form the Rotten Tomatoes YouTube Network.
The collection of more than 100,000 movie and TV show trailers, as well as assorted entertainment-related clips, launches with a base of 90 million subscribers out of the gate.
In addition to providing movie and TV scenes and trailers, the new channel will feature original shows with top Tomatometer-rated movie and TV lists, celebrity interviews, entertainment news, coverage of industry events and festivals, and Rotten Tomatoes’ fan debates and discussions.
“Combining the global brand recognition and trust of Rotten Tomatoes with Movieclips’ legendary library of clips and trailers, we can be an even more comprehensive resource for fans for content recommendation and engagement across the growing world of movies, TV and streaming," said Mark Young, senior VP and general manager Rotten Tomatoes.
Both Rotten Tomatoes and Movieclips operate out of Comcast's Fandango division.
Movieclips has been building content heft and subscriber mass for 11 years. It was purchased by Comcast.
Rotten Tomatoes, meanwhile, resided at Warner Bros., along with Flixster, when both were picked up by Comcast in 2016 for an also undisclosed price.
Daniel Frankel is the managing editor of Next TV, an internet publishing vertical focused on the business of video streaming. A Los Angeles-based writer and editor who has covered the media and technology industries for more than two decades, Daniel has worked on staff for publications including E! Online, Electronic Media, Mediaweek, Variety, paidContent and GigaOm. You can start living a healthier life with greater wealth and prosperity by following Daniel on Twitter today!
The smarter way to stay on top of the streaming and OTT industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.