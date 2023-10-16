Comcast Overpayment to the Pac-12 Was $72 Million, Worse Than Originally Reported

The Pac-12 has had to allocate $72 million among its member universities to offset an overpayment made to it by Comcast, not $50 million, as originally reported.

The revelation was divulged George Kliavkoff, commissioner of the doomed collegiate athletic conference, amid a suit filed against his organization by two former executives. (The San Jose Mercury News obtained these documents.)

Brent Willman, former CFO of the Pac-12, and Mark Shuken, former president of Pac-12 Networks, were fired in January, accused of failing to report the overpayment to the league's board of directors when they discovered it back in 2017.

The pair are suing the league, claiming they did inform former commissioner Larry Scott of the overpayment. Further, they claim it took time to confirm that Comcast did indeed overpay years to license the Pac-12 Network. And once that was confirmed, since Comcast didn't disclose subscriber data, it took even more time to determine how much was overpaid.

Pac-12 member schools began collectively making Comcast whole earlier this year, with smaller schools, including Washington State, laying off athletic department employees to balance their budgets.

Also read: Pac-12 ADs Spurn Apple Subscription Streaming Deal, Tragically Dismantle the 108-Year-Old 'Conference of Champions'

With 10 of the Pac-12's dozen member universities signing contracts to move to other athletic conferences next year, the overpayments issue is yet one more black eye for Scott, whose management of Pac-12 media rights has been broadly condemned for ultimately dooming the conference.

As Awful Announcing's Joe Lucia noted, not only have Pac-12 athletic directors had to lament that revenue for the Pac-12 regional sports networks never came close to matching even the downside of Scott's projections a decade ago, they have to reconcile with the fact that the checks they did end up cashing were too big.

Notably, even with the Pac-12 circling the drain, six of the conference's teams occupied spots in the Associated Press top 25 college football rankings Sunday.