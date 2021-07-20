Comcast Names Kalyn Hove Regional SVP for Twin Cities Region

Comcast said Tuesday that it has promoted Kalyn Hove, currently VP of Comcast Business in the Twin Cities Region, to Regional Senior Vice President of the Twin Cities Region. The appointment is effective today (July 20) and Hove replaces J.D. Keller, who now leads Comcast's Mountain West Region.

In her new role, Hove is the top executive responsible for customer experience, sales, operations and financial performance for the region. She will report to Rich Jennings, President of Comcast’s West Division, and will oversee Comcast’s employees and operations serving customers and businesses in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Kansas and Missouri.

“One of Kalyn’s greatest strengths is her people-focused leadership style, providing support and feedback in a way that uplifts and drives individual and team success. In addition, with more than 30 years living in the Twin Cities area, she knows and is strongly connected to the local community,” Jennings said in a press release.

Hove has been with Comcast Business in the Twin Cities for about seven years. Prior to joining Comcast she was Global Vice President – Collaboration at Lumen (formerly Global Crossing), where her team was a top performing business unit, and led consistent double-digit growth. Her career at Lumen spanned nearly 16 years, where she held progressive sales and sales operations leadership roles. Before Lumen, Kalyn started her career at WorldCom.

“As connectivity becomes the epicenter of our connected lives and businesses, Comcast’s Twin Cities Region is leading the way by offering innovative products that connect people and businesses to what matters most, and I’m delighted to be the team’s new leader,” Hove said in a press release. “I’m excited to continue the great work we have underway in enhancing the customer experience, delivering best-in-class products and services, and sharing the company’s commitment to investing in the communities where we work and live.”