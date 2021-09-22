Comcast Introduces XiOne Streaming Device to Rule Its Entire Global Footprint

Comcast on Wednesday introduced a new wireless streaming device, called the XiOne, which it says will be deployed across its entire global footprint.

Supporting WiFi 6, 4K, HDR, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, Comcast will soon deploy the XiOne to its Xfinity Flex customers in the U.S., and the device is already available to its Sky Q subscribers in Italy and Germany. It's the first time those Sky Q customers will receive their video over IP.

The XiOne also represents the first streaming device that Comcast will deploy across its global telecom operations, as well as its various syndication partners. In the U.S., Comcast said its X1 customers will also get the gadget at some point.

“When Sky joined the Comcast family, we brought together our engineers to share insights, roadmaps, talent and technology to support our global customers. The launch of our new XiOne device is a direct result of these efforts and underscores how our collaborative development approach can bring new and innovative streaming products to markets faster and more efficiently,” said Charlie Herrin, president of technology for Comcast.

Comcast seems to have ambition to control the OS that its global customer base uses to stream video. And those ambitions extend beyond its footprint.

Last week, a Comcast web portal was unearthed for a a new Hisense-made smart TV featuring the Comcast Flex OS.