Comcast Introduces XiOne Streaming Device to Rule Its Entire Global Footprint
WiFi 6, 4K-, HDR-capable gadget to be deployed across the U.S. and Europe
Comcast on Wednesday introduced a new wireless streaming device, called the XiOne, which it says will be deployed across its entire global footprint.
Supporting WiFi 6, 4K, HDR, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, Comcast will soon deploy the XiOne to its Xfinity Flex customers in the U.S., and the device is already available to its Sky Q subscribers in Italy and Germany. It's the first time those Sky Q customers will receive their video over IP.
The XiOne also represents the first streaming device that Comcast will deploy across its global telecom operations, as well as its various syndication partners. In the U.S., Comcast said its X1 customers will also get the gadget at some point.
“When Sky joined the Comcast family, we brought together our engineers to share insights, roadmaps, talent and technology to support our global customers. The launch of our new XiOne device is a direct result of these efforts and underscores how our collaborative development approach can bring new and innovative streaming products to markets faster and more efficiently,” said Charlie Herrin, president of technology for Comcast.
Comcast seems to have ambition to control the OS that its global customer base uses to stream video. And those ambitions extend beyond its footprint.
Last week, a Comcast web portal was unearthed for a a new Hisense-made smart TV featuring the Comcast Flex OS.
Daniel Frankel is the managing editor of Next TV, an internet publishing vertical focused on the business of video streaming. A Los Angeles-based writer and editor who has covered the media and technology industries for more than two decades, Daniel has worked on staff for publications including E! Online, Electronic Media, Mediaweek, Variety, paidContent and GigaOm. His reliable mid-range jump shot, deft ambidextrous post-up game and tough interior defense have been criminally overlooked.
