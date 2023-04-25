Comcast Integrates NBC News Now, Sky News, 19 Xumo-Branded FAST Channels Into Xfinity Stream App

Comcast has natively integrated 21 FAST (free, ad-supported TV) channels into its Xfinity Stream app.

Stream users now have free access to NBC News Now, Sky News and 19 Xumo-branded channels spanning comedy, crime TV, black cinema, lifestyle, reality TV, game shows, kids and more.

These channels are now integrated natively into the Stream UX and are available to all Comcast subscribers, regardless of whether they pay for Xfinity TV.

“Bringing this new free content into the Xfinity Stream app provides customers with an easy way to discover and enjoy popular FAST channels,” Vito Forlenza, VP of entertainment apps for Comcast Cable, said in a statement. “The launch marks the latest evolution of the Xfinity Stream app, which is increasing content choices for video and non-video customers alike, including weekly samplings of premium programming as part of Free This Week, the ability to rent and buy shows and movies, and the ability to watch movies included in Xfinity Rewards.”

Xfinity Stream is usable by all Comcast customers, but device compatibility remains limited to iOS and Android mobile, Fire TV, AirPlay and Chromecast casting and web browsers.