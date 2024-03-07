Comcast Integrates DraftKings Into Xfinity X1

Comcast announced several new features for its Xfinity X1 pay TV platform, including a partnership with DraftKings that will make degenerative sports gambling as easy as clicking on a QR code.

X1's new Odds Zone shows DraftKings odds for major sporting events as they unfurl live on the same screen. X1 now allows the user to place bets using a QR code and the DraftKings app on their smart phone.

Comcast said that Xfinity Odds Zone will be available for most major sporting events, including the upcoming men’s and women’s NCAA basketball tournaments, the NBA and NHL playoffs, and for the start of the NFL and MLB seasons.

Separately, Comcast is also launching what it calls a new "immersive viewing experience" around pro golf's The Players Championship, which will be presented on NBC, Golf Channel, Peacock and ESPN+ from Palm Valley, Florida March 12-17.

By saying “the players” in their voice remote, customers can tap into features including an interactive course tour of all 18 holes of the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass, a dynamic scorecard that shows how the course is playing in a given round, and a live leaderboard with tee times and in-progress round-by-round scoring.

Additionally, user will find curated news and highlights from NBC, ESPN and the PGA Tour FAST channel, which offers live programming powered by new technology available to content partners through Xumo Enterprise. Customers can also launch Xfinity Odds Zone from the experience, providing a quick and seamless way to see the latest tournament odds and initiate bets via the DraftKings mobile app.

“With Comcast Business as a Proud Partner, The Players Championship is a perfect opportunity to showcase the power of our platform to help customers find, watch and enjoy events that span multiple networks and streaming services, along with interactive features for fans who want an even deeper experience,” said Vito Forlenza, VP of entertainment apps for Comcast, in a statement.