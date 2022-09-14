Comcast Increases Share Repurchase Authorization to $20 Billion
Operator has purchased $9 billion of its own stock so far this year
In a year where cable stocks have been hammered by fears that broadband subscriber growth has hit a wall, Comcast said it will double its share repurchase authorization to $20 billion, effective September 13.
Comcast has already repurchased about $9 billion of its own stock. In January, the company raised its share repurchase authorization to $10 billion.
Comcast shares were up slightly (0.7%) on September 14, rising 23 cents each to $33.69 per share in early trading. So far this year, Comcast shares are down about 32% ($15.78 per share).
Other cable stocks have been hit even harder as investors grapple with the slowdown in broadband subscribers that has plagued the sector. As a whole, cable distribution stocks are down about 40% this year, with Cable One down 39.6%, Charter Communications down 41.6% and Altice USA down 42.7%.■
Mike Farrell is senior content producer, finance for Multichannel News/B+C, covering finance, operations and M&A at cable operators and networks across the industry.
