Comcast Florida Executive Hagen Moves Southwest
By B&C Staff
Comcast named Barb Hagen area vice president and general manager for its southwest Florida systems, including Naples and Fort Myers.
Hagen had been regional VP of business operations for the Comcast Gulf Coast region, which included Naples/Fort Myers, Sarasota, Leesburg, Orlando, Tallahassee and Panama City.
