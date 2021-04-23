Comcast Chief Brian Roberts’ Exec Pay Falls in 2020

Comcast chairman and CEO Brain Roberts saw his total compensation dip about 10% in 2020 to $32.7 million from $36.4 million in the prior year, the result of lower incentives and a decline in the value of his pension awards.

Roberts’ base salary rose slightly to $3.4 million from $3.3 million, and though his stock awards and option awards nearly doubled to $10.58 million and $10.6 million, respectively, those gains were nearly erased by declines in his pension value.

According to Comcast’s proxy statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission April 23, Roberts’ pension value fell to $150,134 from $7.6 million in the prior year. Other compensation -- which includes contributions to retirement plans and personal use of company aircraft -- also took a big hit, dropping to about $200,158 from $4.9 million in the prior year.

Roberts also saw his non-equity incentives decline from $9.9 million in 2019 to $7.7 million in 2020.

Chief financial officer Michael Cavanagh’s total compensation dipped about 5.8% to $25.25 million from $26.8 million, mainly due to a decline in “other” compensation. Cavanagh received $62,088 in other compensation in 2020, compared to $2.28 million in 2021.

Jeff Shell, who was named CEO of NBCUniversal last year, received $16.5 million in total compensation in 2020, including a base salary of $2.6 million, stock and option awards of $3.7 million each, respectively and a non-equity incentives valued at $5.9 million. There was no comparison in the proxy to the previous year.

Comcast Cable CEO Dave Watson was the only senior executive who saw an overall increase in compensation, with his total take rising 16.7% to $19.7 million from $16.9 in the previous year. Watson got a big lift in non-equity incentive compensation (to $5.9 million from $4.6 million). His stock awards and option awards rose nearly $1 million each in the period, to $4.2 million each, respectively.