Comcast Buys Blueface

Comcast said it has purchased Dublin, Ireland-based tech company Blueface, a move that is expected to beef up its business services unit.

Blueface makes a proprietary and customizable cloud voice platform that will be added to Comcast’s business services offerings.

“The addition of Blueface’s Unified Communications (UC) solution to the Comcast Business portfolio will provide customers access to industry-leading audio and video tools to connect employees across devices and locations,” Comcast Business president Bill Stemper said in a press release. “Whether connecting within a company or directly to customers, Blueface technology, powered by Comcast Business, will provide businesses a seamless communications experience. We look forward to delivering innovative solutions that enable businesses to help power employee productivity and extraordinary customer experiences in 2020 and beyond.”

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Comcast said Blueface will continue to operate as it does today, and will be an integral business unit within Comcast Business to service its existing global customer base. As part of the announcement, Comcast Business and Blueface have expressed a commitment to job creation in Dublin and will be hiring across software development, engineering, program management, and sales functions.

“Blueface is the only truly global Unified Communications-as-a-Service platform that can equip service providers with a customized unified communications solution for businesses large and small,” Blueface CEO Alan Foy said in a press release. “We are thrilled to join Comcast and work with the Comcast Business team to invest in and scale our technology roadmap to create compelling B2B product offerings. Together, we will enable businesses to connect better with an unmatched network and suite of communication tools that enable improved employee productivity.”