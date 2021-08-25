Comcast Business to Buy Masergy
By Mike Farrell
Plano, Texas company makes software-defined networking and cloud platforms for global enterprises; terms not disclosed
Comcast Business said Wednesday it has agreed to purchase Plano, Texas-based Masergy, a maker of software-defined networking and cloud platforms for global business, for an undisclosed sum.
The deal is in line with Comcast Business’s efforts to increase its reach in large and mid-sized companies, particularly U.S.-based organizations with multi-site global operations.
“Masergy provides a perfect complement to our portfolio of enterprise services and solutions and will allow us to instantly and dramatically amplify our growth in the global enterprise market,” Comcast Business president Bill Stemper said in a press release. “We’re excited to welcome Masergy’s employees and leadership to Comcast Business as we bring continued innovation and superior experience to our customers.”
According to Comcast, Masergy has more than 1,400 customers in nearly 100 countries and the combination of Comcast Business’s fiber network and Masergy’s services will enable Comcast Business customers to manage their international operations and networks more efficiently and securely.
“On behalf of everyone at Masergy, we are thrilled to join the Comcast Business family and are extremely excited for the next chapter of Masergy,” Masergy chairman and CEO Chris MacFarland said in a press release. “We are confident that together we can significantly enhance our service offerings to businesses of all sizes in their journey to the cloud.”
Mike Farrell is senior content producer, finance for Multichannel News/B+C, covering finance, operations and M&A at cable operators and networks across the industry. He joined Multichannel News in September 1998 and has written about major deals and top players in the business ever since. He also writes the On The Money blog, offering deeper dives into a wide variety of topics including, retransmission consent, regional sports networks,and streaming video. In 2015 he won the Jesse H. Neal Award for Best Profile, an in-depth look at the Syfy Network’s Sharknado franchise and its impact on the industry.
