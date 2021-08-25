Comcast Business to Buy Masergy

Comcast Business said Wednesday it has agreed to purchase Plano, Texas-based Masergy, a maker of software-defined networking and cloud platforms for global business, for an undisclosed sum.

The deal is in line with Comcast Business’s efforts to increase its reach in large and mid-sized companies, particularly U.S.-based organizations with multi-site global operations.

“Masergy provides a perfect complement to our portfolio of enterprise services and solutions and will allow us to instantly and dramatically amplify our growth in the global enterprise market,” Comcast Business president Bill Stemper said in a press release. “We’re excited to welcome Masergy’s employees and leadership to Comcast Business as we bring continued innovation and superior experience to our customers.”

According to Comcast, Masergy has more than 1,400 customers in nearly 100 countries and the combination of Comcast Business’s fiber network and Masergy’s services will enable Comcast Business customers to manage their international operations and networks more efficiently and securely.

“On behalf of everyone at Masergy, we are thrilled to join the Comcast Business family and are extremely excited for the next chapter of Masergy,” Masergy chairman and CEO Chris MacFarland said in a press release. “We are confident that together we can significantly enhance our service offerings to businesses of all sizes in their journey to the cloud.”