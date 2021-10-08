Comcast Business Closes Masergy Purchase

Comcast Business said it has closed its purchase of Plano, Texas-based software defined networking and global platform company Masergy. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Comcast first announced the Masergy purchase in August. the company has said the purchase will enable its customers to manage their international operations and networks more efficiently. Masergy has more than 1,400 customers in nearly 100 countries worldwide.

“We’re very pleased to have closed on our acquisition of Masergy and are excited to officially have their outstanding employees and leadership as part of the Comcast Business family,” Comcast Business president Bill Stemper said in a press release. “This deal fortifies our channel distribution strategy and redoubles our commitment to the channel partner community. The combination of our teams and complementary service portfolios will enhance the value we bring to large and mid-size companies worldwide.”