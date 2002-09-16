Columbia TriStar changes moniker
Columbia TriStar Domestic Television has changed its name to align itself
more closely with parent Sony Corp.
The TV unit's new name is Sony Pictures Television.
The international TV unit made a similar change and is now called Sony
Pictures Television International.
In a prepared statement, the company described the
changes as 'a strategic move aimed at capitalizing on the overall strength of
the Sony brand.'
