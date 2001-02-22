Columbia promotes sales execs

Columbia TriStar Television Distribution has promoted a slew of its sales executives, a move that follows the studio's recent appointment of Joe Kissack, John Rohrs and John Weiser to jointly lead its sales division.

Among the four promoted from vice president to senior vice president of their respective units are: Dirk Johnston, Southwestern region; Steve Maddox, Southeastern region; Tom Warner, Midwestern region; Jeff Wolf, Northeastern region and business development. Also, Mark Wurtzel, previously a regional manager in Los Angeles, has been made vice president of the Western region.

All five will report to Kissack, who oversees the daily operations of the regional sales offices. - Susanne Ault