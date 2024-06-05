Cogeco Combines Canadian and U.S. Cable Operations, Breezeline President Frank van der Post Departs

Montreal-based Cogeco Communications has restructured its operations, combining the "commercial, operational and technical" functions of its Canadian and Breezeline-branded U.S. telecommunications businesses into one North American unit.

With the change, which was announced last week, Breezeline president Frank van der Post will depart.

Among a series of other job shifts announced in the press release, Sean Brushett, VP of customer services and technical operations for Breezeline, will become COO of the combined North American group.

CFO Patrice Ouimet, CTO Tim Dinesen, Linda Gillespie (Chief Human Resources Officer) and Caroline Paquet (President, Cogeco Media) will continue on in their current respective roles.

"We identified a significant opportunity to increase our speed, drive new innovation and operate more efficiently," said Frédéric Perron, president and CEO of Cogeco, in a statement. "Against the backdrop of a rapidly changing industry, this nimbler structure will increase our agility and bring our top leaders closer to our customers and front-line teams."

Cogeco acquired U.S. cable operator Atlantic Broadband for $1.36 billion in July 2012. It rebranded the operation as Breezeline in January 2022.

Cogeco expanded its North American footrprint in 2021, when Breezeline paid $1.125 billion for WideOpenWest's Ohio operations.

Quincy, Mass.-based Breezeline ended March with 660,227 high-speed internet subscribers, having lost 4,951 broadband customers in the first quarter.

The company just launched a mobile service last month.