CNN's Richard Quest is Out of Isolation

By

Richard Quest

Richard Quest

CNN business editor at large Richard Quest said he is out of isolation and no longer positive after what he called a "light" bout with COVID-19.

Quest announced April 20 on CNN that he had tested positive, but did not have fatigue or difficulty breathing, though he did have a cough.

He was talking about the economic impact of the virus Tuesday afternoon (May 5) on "CNN Newsroom with Brooke Baldwin," who also had the virus.

Quest said he still had a deep cough, and that his doctor said he would have it for the forseeable future, at least for a few weeks to a month, he added.