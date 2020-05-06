CNN's Richard Quest is Out of Isolation

Richard Quest

CNN business editor at large Richard Quest said he is out of isolation and no longer positive after what he called a "light" bout with COVID-19.

Quest announced April 20 on CNN that he had tested positive, but did not have fatigue or difficulty breathing, though he did have a cough.

He was talking about the economic impact of the virus Tuesday afternoon (May 5) on "CNN Newsroom with Brooke Baldwin," who also had the virus.

Quest said he still had a deep cough, and that his doctor said he would have it for the forseeable future, at least for a few weeks to a month, he added.