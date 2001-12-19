CNN ups White House producer
Cable News Network has upped production veteran Danielle Whelton to senior
executive producer of its White House unit.
Whelton, who most recently executive-produced presidential and White House
coverage, will now oversee the unit's programming and logistics.
She joined CNN almost 10 years ago as a library and production manager in the
network's London bureau.
