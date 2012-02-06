CNN Names Jim Acosta National Political Correspondent
Jim Acosta, CNN field correspondent, has been named national political correspondent full time.
He has already provided campaign trail coverage, but will now focus on the 2012 race, including the rest of the primaries, presidential debates and conventions for The Situation Room and John King, USA, among other programs.
Acosta is a former correspondent for CBS News, including covering the 2004 presidential campaign.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.