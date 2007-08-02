CNN Names Capitol Hill Correspondent
Jessica Yellin, a Washington-based correspondent for ABC News, has joined CNN's D.C. bureau as a Capitol Hill correspondent.
She had covered the White House at ABC for World News, Good Morning America and Nightline, having joined in 2003 from MSNBC.
Her resumer also includes local TV and local cable news network reporting.
