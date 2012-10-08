CNN Creates Film Unit

CNN on Monday announced the creation of a film unit to

acquire feature-length documentaries to air in primetime on CNN and CNN

International along with theatrical distribution.

The unit, called CNN Films, is part of the network's

strategy to air more nonfiction content alongside its news programs, which are

struggling in the ratings.

Amy Entelis, CNN's senior VP of talent and content

development and Vinnie Malhotra, CNN's senior VP of development and

acquisitions, will oversee acquisition of documentaries exploring political,

social and economic subject matters under the CNN Films banner, with Malhotra

managing to day-to-day operation of the unit.

"CNN Films will bring distinguished, thought-provoking

documentary programming to our global audiences on all our television, online

and mobile platforms," said Mark Whitaker, CNN Worldwide managing editor. "We

want these documentaries to tell compelling stories and stimulate important

discussions across CNN's other programs and websites."

CNN Films' first documentary Girl Rising, which tells the stories of several girls from around

the world fighting to overcome odds to realize their dreams, will air in spring

2013.

Richard E. Robbins directs Girl Rising. CNN Films has also signed development deals with director/producer

Alex Gibney (Enron: The Smartest Guys in

the Room) and director Andrew Rossi (Page

One: Inside the New York Times).