CNN Creates Film Unit
CNN on Monday announced the creation of a film unit to
acquire feature-length documentaries to air in primetime on CNN and CNN
International along with theatrical distribution.
The unit, called CNN Films, is part of the network's
strategy to air more nonfiction content alongside its news programs, which are
struggling in the ratings.
Amy Entelis, CNN's senior VP of talent and content
development and Vinnie Malhotra, CNN's senior VP of development and
acquisitions, will oversee acquisition of documentaries exploring political,
social and economic subject matters under the CNN Films banner, with Malhotra
managing to day-to-day operation of the unit.
"CNN Films will bring distinguished, thought-provoking
documentary programming to our global audiences on all our television, online
and mobile platforms," said Mark Whitaker, CNN Worldwide managing editor. "We
want these documentaries to tell compelling stories and stimulate important
discussions across CNN's other programs and websites."
CNN Films' first documentary Girl Rising, which tells the stories of several girls from around
the world fighting to overcome odds to realize their dreams, will air in spring
2013.
Richard E. Robbins directs Girl Rising. CNN Films has also signed development deals with director/producer
Alex Gibney (Enron: The Smartest Guys in
the Room) and director Andrew Rossi (Page
One: Inside the New York Times).
