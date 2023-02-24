CNN Appearances by 'Over 70 Republicans' Proof of a More 'Balanced Strategy,' Zaslav Declares

Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav praised CNN and its president, Chris Licht, for deploying a more ideologically "balanced strategy," noting that "over 70 Republicans came on our air" in January during the cable news channel's coverage of the House GOP's chaotically protracted speaker election process.

"We are already seeing a more inclusive range of voices and viewpoints, as demonstrated last month," Zaslav said during WBD's fourth-quarter earnings call on Thursday.

The comments were WBD's most declarative yet that it's following through on media mogul John Malone's desire for CNN appear "more centrist." (opens in new tab)

The Liberty Media Chairman sits on the WBD board of directors.

Licht, a former Late Show With Stephen Colbert CBS producer who took over the reins at CNN from Jeff Zucker a year ago, has overseen a range of cuts to high-profile on-air personalities as well as rank-and-file staff.

But until Zaslav said it Thursday, no one at WBD or CNN had admitted to striking a more "both sides" tone.

"Chris Licht and the team are focused on building an asset for the long term across cable and digital that is worthy of that great global brand," Zaslav added.