CNN Adds Hayes as D.C. Correspondent
Samantha Hayes is joining CNN's Washington bureau as a correspondent.
Most recently, Hayes has been an anchor-reporter at KSL-TV Salt Lake City, joining the station in August 2002. Before that was a reporter and morning anchor at WRDW Augusta, Ga.
While Hayes will be a national correspondent, her focus will be Washington politics and the race for the White House.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.