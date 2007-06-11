Trending

CNN Adds Hayes as D.C. Correspondent

Samantha Hayes is joining CNN's Washington bureau as a correspondent.

Most recently, Hayes has been an anchor-reporter at KSL-TV Salt Lake City, joining the station in August 2002. Before that was a reporter and morning anchor at WRDW Augusta, Ga.

While Hayes will be a national correspondent, her focus will be Washington politics and the race for the White House.