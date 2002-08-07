CNBC's Cohen ousted

With its ratings plunging, CNBC is shoring up its executive ranks, ousting

Executive Vice President of Business News, Bruno Cohen.

In 2000, CNBC reigned as the highest-rated cable news channel, but now trails

Fox News, CNN, MSNBC and is almost even with Headline News.

In July, CNBC average a 0.2 in prime, down

50 percent from the year before and a 0.2 in total day, off 33 percent

from July 2001, according to Nielsen Media Research data.

The net's second-quarter stats were similar.

Cohen is a veteran from CNBC's better days.

He joined the channel in 1996 from WNBC-TV, where he was vice president and

news director.