CNBC slates Topic A

Former Talk magazine and Vanity Fair chief Tina Brown will
make her CNBC debut April 30, a little more than one month past due.

Topic A with Tina Brown was slated to debut March 20, but it was delayed
because of the war in Iraq.

The show will be a series of specials with Brown and guests surveying
business, politics and pop-culture topics.