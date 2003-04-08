CNBC slates Topic A
Former Talk magazine and Vanity Fair chief Tina Brown will
make her CNBC debut April 30, a little more than one month past due.
Topic A with Tina Brown was slated to debut March 20, but it was delayed
because of the war in Iraq.
The show will be a series of specials with Brown and guests surveying
business, politics and pop-culture topics.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.