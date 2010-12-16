CNBC Orders Maranda Router and Multiviewer

In a move to streamline its operations, CNBC's pan-European TV channel has ordered a Miranda NVISION 8500 Hybrid embedded audio router and an additional Kaleido-X multiviewer for its London-based facility.

The new router, which offers 3 Gigabytes per second, 3D and HD routing and high performance audio processing in a single frame, will replace the existing routing infrastructure and provide the facility with more streamlined signal management operation and more effective redundancy. The router integrates easily with the Kaleido-X multiviewer system to offer highly flexible monitoring.

"Miranda is one of the very first vendors to introduce embedded audio routing technology to the market," noted Neil Burt, head of technology for Europe, Middle East and Africa at CNBC in a statement. "The new router will allow us to mix and match any video and audio combination we need and will also offer much more efficient management of our embedded audio. The router's multiple levels of redundancy were also very important to us with our emphasis on up-to-the minute, live content."