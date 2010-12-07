CNBC Hires Tausche, Popper
CNBC has hired a reporter and senior producer.
Kayla Tausche will join the network as as general assignment reporter covering corporate finance and deals, while Margaret Popper will be a senior producer and editor for banking and finance coverage.
Tausche comes to CNBC from DealReporter in London, where she had been assistant editor. Popper had been at Bloomberg TV, where she was a banking and finance producer.
