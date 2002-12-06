CNBC highlights Drucker
CNBC is delving into the life of management guru Peter Drucker for its first
documentary project.
Peter Drucker: An Intellectual Journey will premiere at 7 p.m. on
Christmas Eve and repeat several times through Jan. 1.
It was written and directed by Ken Witty, who has worked with the 93-year-old
Drucker on several past TV projects.
