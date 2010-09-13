Clyburn Tapped For Parker Lecture

FCC commissioner Mignon Clyburn will be the lecturer at the United Church of Christ's 28th annual Everett C. Parter Lecture in Ethics and Telecommunications Sept. 29 in Washington.

Also being honored are Carol Pierson, former president/CEO of the National Federation of Community Broadcasters, who will receive the Everett C. Parker Award, and Marcellus Alexander, EVP of television for the National Association of Broadcasters and president of the NAB Education Foundation, will recenve the Donald M McGannon Award.

Past Parker lecturers include FCC Commissioners Henry Rivera, Michael Copps (also former acting chair), and Ervin Duggan and FCC Chairman Reed Hundt, as well as Paula Madison of NBC and TV One's Jonathan Rodgers.

The Lecture is named after the founder of the United church of Christ's Office of Communication (OC), whose mission was to reform TV stations in the South, particularly their coverage of Civil Rights, by challenging their licenses.

Donald McGannon is the late president of Westinghouse Broadcasting (http://www.fordham.edu/academics/office_of_research/research_centers__in...)who Parker honored by establishing the Fordham University Donald McGannon Communication Research Center after McGannon's death in 1984.