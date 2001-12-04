Claus treats TNT nice
At the top of TNT's Christmas wish list: a ratings hit.
Call Me Claus, the network's latest original movie starring Whoopi
Goldberg, delivered, notching a 6.8 overnight Nielsen rating Sunday night.
The number dwarfs TNT's last original James Dean, which back in
August collected a 2.8 rating.
