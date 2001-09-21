Citing attacks, cable show cancels
The recent terrorist attacks have forced the cancellation of the upcoming 2001 East Coast Cable show.
Next year's show, which will combine the East Coast Cable show and the Eastern Show, will be held in Baltimore from Oct. 1-3. Last week's Mid-America Cable show in Kansas City was also cancelled. - Allison Romano
