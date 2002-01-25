Chyron intros Lyric 3.1
"Lyric 3.1" graphics software from Chyron Corp. is now available with new features,
including fast recall of "Aprisa" clips and dual-channel Aprisa support, as well as
2-D text mapping onto a 3-D surface.
Other features include new font filters and an internal loop
feature.
