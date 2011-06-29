ChinaSelects Dolby Digital Plus For DTMB Specification
In an important development for the spread of Dolby
Laboratories' next generation audio technology, Dolby Digital Plus, the Chinese
have selected Dolby Digital Plus and Dolby Digital as optional technologies for
China's recently released national Digital Terrestrial Multimedia Broadcasting
(DTMB) Receiver Specification.
The DTMB specification applies to set-top boxes and TVs and
will go into effect on November 1, 2011.
"This is a significant milestone in Dolby's broadcast
business and recognition of Dolby as a leading audio technology provider by the
broadcast industry in China," said Mahesh Sundaram, VP of Asia Pacific, at Dolby
Laboratories in a statement.
The inclusion in China's national DTMB Receiver
Specification illustrates the growing adoption of the audio technology both in
China and in other parts of the world.
In China, Dolby Digital Plus has been adopted by such broadcasters
as Shenzhen Media Group, Jinan Cable, and BesTV on terrestrial, cable, and IPTV
platforms, respectively.
In addition, integrated circuit (IC) companies in China such
as NationalChip and HiSilicon are incorporating Dolby Digital Plus into their
IC solutions for high-definition set-top box products and around 55 device
makers, including Coship, Changhong, Huawei, Jiuzhou, and TCL, have adopted
Dolby Digital Plus in their set-top boxes or HDTVs.
Overall, Dolby Digital Plus is now included in 375 million
consumer electronic products worldwide, ranging from TVs and set-top boxes to
Blu-ray Disc players, audio and video receivers, and mobile phones. The top 10
TV and a number of major set top boxes manufacturers, including Motorola, Pace,
Humax, Cisco SA, and Echostar, are also including Dolby Digital Plus.
Online, it is being used by Netflix, Vudu and Sonic's
RoxioNow.
Terrestrial specifications in a number of major territories,
including France, Italy, Sweden, Poland, and the United Kingdom, also include Dolby
Digital Plus and it has been particularly popular for HD transmissions.
