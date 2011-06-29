ChinaSelects Dolby Digital Plus For DTMB Specification

In an important development for the spread of Dolby

Laboratories' next generation audio technology, Dolby Digital Plus, the Chinese

have selected Dolby Digital Plus and Dolby Digital as optional technologies for

China's recently released national Digital Terrestrial Multimedia Broadcasting

(DTMB) Receiver Specification.

The DTMB specification applies to set-top boxes and TVs and

will go into effect on November 1, 2011.

"This is a significant milestone in Dolby's broadcast

business and recognition of Dolby as a leading audio technology provider by the

broadcast industry in China," said Mahesh Sundaram, VP of Asia Pacific, at Dolby

Laboratories in a statement.

The inclusion in China's national DTMB Receiver

Specification illustrates the growing adoption of the audio technology both in

China and in other parts of the world.

In China, Dolby Digital Plus has been adopted by such broadcasters

as Shenzhen Media Group, Jinan Cable, and BesTV on terrestrial, cable, and IPTV

platforms, respectively.

In addition, integrated circuit (IC) companies in China such

as NationalChip and HiSilicon are incorporating Dolby Digital Plus into their

IC solutions for high-definition set-top box products and around 55 device

makers, including Coship, Changhong, Huawei, Jiuzhou, and TCL, have adopted

Dolby Digital Plus in their set-top boxes or HDTVs.

Overall, Dolby Digital Plus is now included in 375 million

consumer electronic products worldwide, ranging from TVs and set-top boxes to

Blu-ray Disc players, audio and video receivers, and mobile phones. The top 10

TV and a number of major set top boxes manufacturers, including Motorola, Pace,

Humax, Cisco SA, and Echostar, are also including Dolby Digital Plus.

Online, it is being used by Netflix, Vudu and Sonic's

RoxioNow.

Terrestrial specifications in a number of major territories,

including France, Italy, Sweden, Poland, and the United Kingdom, also include Dolby

Digital Plus and it has been particularly popular for HD transmissions.