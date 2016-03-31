Chernock to Receive NAB Engineering Award

Richard Chernock, chief science officer for Triveni Digital and lecturer for the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers’ (IEEE) Broadcast Technology Society (BTS), has been named this year’s recipient of the Television Engineering Achievement Award from the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB).

He’ll receive the award during an April 20 luncheon at the NAB Show in Las Vegas.

"We congratulate Richard, as one of our own, for this tremendous and well-deserved honor,” said William T. Hayes, IEEE BTS president and director of engineering and technology for Iowa Public Television. ”As a leader in our distinguished lecturer program, he is highly respected among the IEEE BTS membership. And, in his role as chair of the ATSC [Technology Group], he is helping to drive new digital TV standards that will ensure that television is a more personalized, engaging, and multiscreen experience."

Chernock currently serves as chairman of the Advanced Television Systems Committee (ATSC) Technology Group on ATSC 3.0, the IP broadcast standard currently under development. He previously contributed to upgrades for DTV standards, including ATSC Mobile and ATSC 2.0. At Triveni, he’s responsible for guiding the company’s content distribution and metadata management for emerging digital TV systems.

Before Triveni, Chernock was with IBM Research. He currently sits on several Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers (SMPTE, and Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers committees.