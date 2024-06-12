Charter's Spectrum Reach Second Only to YouTube in Local Streaming?

While national sampling of TV viewing reveals a somewhat unsurprising hegemony of YouTube, Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime Video dominating streaming consumption, the audience reach picture gets a little more nuanced when local Nielsen data is crunched.

Working on a research report sponsored by Spectrum Reach, Charter Communications' local advertising sales agency, research analyst Evan Shapiro came up with a surprising graphic his client is certainly pleased with ... and admittedly, this client boast is objectively interesting.

Shapiro crunched Nielsen data, and combined usage for Charter's Spectrum TV app with TV consumption for affiliate streaming apps including Pluto TV, which pay Spectrum Reach to sell their local ad time.

Collectively, Charter's local TV sales efforts cover 18.4% of all streaming occurring in the 22 markets in which Spectrum Reach operates, second only to YouTube.

(Image credit: Evan Shapiro)

"In their local markets, Spectrum Reach works with affiliate partners whose advertising inventory they represent in market. In an enormously fragmented CTV ecosystem of concentric walled gardens, this allows advertisers to execute a wholistic, interoperable campaign using the vMVPD’s local market expertise and national reach, without having to deal with a dozen or more partners," Shapiro writes in the sponsored report, titled Time Well Spent.