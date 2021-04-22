Charter’s Spectrum Business Teams Up With SCORE for Small Business Webinars

(Image credit: Charter Communications)

Charter Communications' Spectrum Business has formed a partnership with SCORE, the country's largest network of business mentors, to sponsor a series of free webinars for business owners and entrepreneurs beginning April 23.

The two-hour webinars are open to Spectrum Business customers and non-customers, are led by an expert from SCORE and focus on how to set up, run and grow a small business. The webinars will run through June 28.

“Our goal is to help small businesses grow and thrive in the communities Spectrum services,” Jennifer Ingram, Charter VP for small and medium business, said in a press release. “For new business owners, these free workshops are the perfect opportunity to gain insights from SCORE experts with real-world experience about how to establish and run a successful small business, and for established owners to learn how to grow their existing businesses and boost overall productivity.”

Registration for the webinar series, including the Friday, April 23, session, “Why a Business Plan is Critical (and How to Create it),” is open here. Additional webinars will cover how to fund a new business, market a business on a shoestring budget, and how to price products and services effectively.

The SCORE webinars are available at no cost through a sponsorship from Spectrum Business, and participants may sign up for as many webinars as they want.

“SCORE understands how challenging the past year has been for small business owners, and we are proud to partner with Spectrum Business to offer this valuable webinar series,” SCORE CEO Bridget Weston said in the press release. “Since our founding in 1964, SCORE has helped 11 million entrepreneurs to start, grow or troubleshoot a business. Our 10,000 volunteer mentors have firsthand business expertise that they are eager to share with other entrepreneurs. We are here to help small businesses succeed.”

The full schedule of webinars is:

· “Why a Business Plan is Critical (and How to Create it),” Friday, April 23, 2 p.m. ET.

· “Why You Shouldn’t Go It Alone: Legal, Accounting and Insurance for Your Business,” Monday, May 10, 2 p.m. ET.

· “Creative Marketing on a Shoestring Budget,” Monday, May 24, 2 p.m. ET.

· “Managing Funds and Funding in 2021,” Friday, June 11, 2 p.m. ET.

· “Panel Discussion: Navigating these Uncertain Times,” Friday, June 18, 2 p.m. ET.

· “Successful Small Business Pricing Strategies,” Monday, June 28, 2 p.m. ET.