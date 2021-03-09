Charter Reaches $18 Per Hour Minimum Wage Milestone

Charter Communications said virtually all of its current and newly hired salaried employees now earn at least $18 per hour, a key milestone in its commitment to raise its minimum starting wage to $20 per hour by 2022.

Charter said in April it planned to raise its minimum wage from $15 per hour (which it established in 2018) to $20 per hour by 2022, with annual increases of $1.50 an hour to $16.50 in 2020 and to $18 in 2021.

“Charter is a place where employees can continuously learn and progress in their development,” chairman and CEO Tom Rutledge said in a press release. “Building, selling and servicing an advanced broadband network, conventional and streaming video, with fixed and wireless mobile products for home and business, creates ongoing career opportunities.”

The company said it is currently hiring for nearly 3,000 positions across its 41-state service area that feature the $18 starting wage. Candidates can learn more about open positions and apply online at the company’s careers site at jobs.spectrum.com .

Charter has about 96,000 employees across the country and said in addition to its highly competitive starting wages, these employees receive comprehensive health benefits, and for the past eight years, Charter has absorbed the full annual cost increase of medical, dental and vision coverage.

The company also offers a 401(k) retirement plan that matches the first 6% of employee contributions, plus a Retirement Accumulation Plan with an additional 3% company contribution, for which most employees are eligible. Charter employees can also receive up to $5,250 per year in education assistance, as well as complimentary and discounted Spectrum services.