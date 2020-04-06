Charter Plans Permanent $20 Minimum Wage

Charter Communications said it is planning to raise the minimum wage it pays all of its hourly employees to $20 an hour from the current $15 level over the next two years.

“As millions have shifted to working and learning remotely, Charter’s employees have been working to ensure our customers stay connected during this crisis. We are proud to say that through their hard work, our networks have remained strong, even with a surge in usage,” the company said.

An initial $1.50 increase will be implemented immediately--and applied retroactively--for frontline employees in the field and customer operation groups.

“These employees provide essential communications services to our residential and business communities, including hospitals, first responder and government facilities, which help flatten the curve and protect the country,” Charter said. They also represent the face of the company to consumers.

Those employees will also be getting another $1.50 an hour raise on top of their March 2021 merit raise, Charter said.

By 2022, the company said it is committed to having all hourly employees earning a minimum starting rate of $20 an hour.