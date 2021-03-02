Charter’s Rutledge: New Streaming Services ‘Haven’t Been Successful From a Linear Perspective Yet’
Cable company’s chairman and CEO says that while linear pay TV services are being “priced out of the market,” the OTT platforms that are replacing them haven’t generated nearly as much profit
Even for Charter Communications, a company that actually added 56,000 video users in 2020, it seems like the end days in regard to traditionally bundled linear pay TV.
With U.S. pay TV operators losing another 6 million customers last year, Charter’s chairman and CEO, Tom Rutledge said bundled linear services are being “priced out of the market” by lower cost direct-to-consumer streaming platforms.
Speaking Tuesday at Morgan Stanley’s annual Technology, Media & Telecom conference, Rutledge said Charter will remain in the video business. But he seemed to describe a future in which the cable company resells third-party OTT services.
“It’s important that we be a video connectivity company as well as a broadband company and a mobile company,” Rutledge said. “We need to satisfy a customer’s full range of connectivity issues.
“I think we can manage our video relationships with customers going forward and we can sell streaming packages and be a storefront and an aggregator,” he added. “The industry will segment into much narrower niches. People still spend a lot of time on the big screen and there’s an opportunity there for us to be the best provider of those products because of our customer relationships, and to have a higher-quality product and a more valuable product.”
Rutledge also pointed out that from Disney Plus on down, none of the direct-to-consumer services recently launched have been nearly as profitable as linear pay TV was just a few short years ago.
“The new streaming and on-demand products really haven’t been successful from a linear perspective yet,” Rutledge said.
