Charter Taps MSG Lawyer Jamal Haughton To Replace the Retiring Rick Dykhouse as General Counsel

Charter Communications has replaced retiring general counsel Rick Dykhouse with former Madison Square Garden Entertainment legal eagle Jamal Haughton.

Dykhouse announced in March that he was stepping down from the cable operator's lead barrister role, pending hiring of his replacement.

The Yale Law-educated Haughton arrives having also served in general counsel roles at Samsung and Cablevision. He'll hold the title of executive VP, general counsel and corporate secretary.

And he'll officially start on Nov. 6, overseeing all of Charter's legal functions across corporate, commercial, transactional, litigation, product and programming, as well as regulatory legal matters.

Haughton will report directly to Charter CEO Christopher Winfrey.

“Jamal is a proven leader who brings extensive experience managing high-profile corporate legal matters, as well as invaluable industry perspective,” Winfrey said in a statement. “As our industry, network, and technologies continue to evolve, and the legal intricacies of our business grow increasingly more complicated, we are fortunate to have Jamal joining us in this key leadership role.”